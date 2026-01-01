Free math quizzes with instant checking

Math Quizzes with Answers and Explanations

Practice math by topic, grade level, and difficulty. Each quiz is designed for quick learning: multiple-choice questions, instant feedback, final score, and clear explanations.

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Topic practice

300+ quizzes planned
10–20 questions each
8+ math topics
0 accounts needed
Popular quiz categories

Pick a quiz path and start practicing

Use topic quizzes for focused practice, grade quizzes for review, and mixed quizzes when you want a real challenge.

Algebra Quizzes

Practice equations, expressions, inequalities, factoring, functions, and algebra word problems.

Popular 40 quizzes

Geometry Quizzes

Test your knowledge of angles, triangles, circles, area, perimeter, volume, and proofs.

Core topic 35 quizzes

Arithmetic Quizzes

Improve number sense with operations, integers, decimals, fractions, percentages, and ratios.

Basic 45 quizzes

Fractions Quizzes

Practice adding, subtracting, multiplying, dividing, comparing, and simplifying fractions.

Practice 25 quizzes

Math Word Problem Quizzes

Solve age, distance, work, money, percentage, geometry, and multi-step word problems.

Reasoning 30 quizzes

Statistics Quizzes

Review mean, median, mode, range, probability, data interpretation, graphs, and charts.

Data 22 quizzes

SAT Math Quizzes

Prepare with SAT-style algebra, advanced math, geometry, data analysis, and word problems.

Exam 28 quizzes

Hard Math Quizzes

Challenge yourself with harder problems that require deeper reasoning and careful solving.

Hard 20 quizzes
Quiz format

Simple blocks for fast math practice

The site can be built around short, repeatable quiz blocks instead of long textbook-style pages.

01

Choose a topic

Pick algebra, geometry, arithmetic, fractions, statistics, word problems, or exam-style practice.

02

Answer 10–20 questions

Each quiz should be short enough to complete quickly, but long enough to show real progress.

03

Review explanations

After the quiz, students can check explanations and repeat similar questions without registration.

Did you know?

Small quiz facts for better practice

These short educational blocks make the homepage less like a simple catalog and more useful for students.

Short quizzes work better for daily practice

A 10-question quiz is easier to finish and repeat than a long test. This helps students build a regular habit.

Repeating a quiz can improve accuracy

When students retake a quiz after checking explanations, they often notice patterns in their mistakes.

Wrong answers are useful

A wrong answer shows exactly which skill needs review: calculation, formula choice, reading, or reasoning.

Mixed quizzes train flexible thinking

Topic quizzes build skill, while mixed quizzes help students decide which method to use in a new problem.

Question examples

Short quizzes with useful explanations

Every quiz page should show questions clearly, provide answer choices, and explain why the correct answer works.

Algebra Medium

If 3x + 5 = 26, what is the value of x?

A. 5
B. 6
C. 7
D. 8
Correct answer: 7. Subtract 5 from both sides to get 3x = 21. Divide by 3, so x = 7.
Geometry Core

A triangle has angles 45° and 65°. What is the third angle?

A. 60°
B. 65°
C. 70°
D. 75°
Correct answer: 70°. The angles in a triangle add up to 180°. So the third angle is 180 − 45 − 65 = 70°.
Percentages Practice

What is 15% of 240?

A. 24
B. 30
C. 36
D. 42
Correct answer: 36. 10% of 240 is 24 and 5% is 12. Together, 15% is 24 + 12 = 36.
Interactive preview

Try one sample question

This demo shows the future quiz format: 4 answer choices, instant checking, and a short explanation.

If a rectangle has length 12 and width 5, what is its area?

Explanation: The area of a rectangle is length × width. So 12 × 5 = 60.
Learning guides

Guides that support quiz practice

These pages can explain how students should practice, review mistakes, and choose topics.

How to Use Math Quizzes for Daily Practice

A simple routine for using short quizzes to improve accuracy, speed, and confidence.

Read guide

Best Math Quiz Topics for Middle School Students

A guide to arithmetic, fractions, decimals, ratios, geometry, and word problem practice.

Read guide

How to Review Mistakes After a Math Quiz

Learn how to turn wrong answers into useful practice with step-by-step corrections.

Read guide
FAQ

Common questions about math quizzes

Short answers for students, parents, and teachers who want quick math practice.

Are the math quizzes free?

Yes. The goal of Math-Quizzes.com is to provide free math quizzes with answers and explanations, without requiring registration.

What subjects will be included?

The site can include arithmetic, fractions, decimals, percentages, algebra, geometry, statistics, word problems, and exam-style math quizzes.

How many questions should each quiz have?

A good format is 10 to 20 questions per quiz, with 4 answer choices, instant checking, a final score, and short explanations.

Build a complete math quiz library

Start with core math topics, then expand into grade-level quizzes, exam-style quizzes, hard math challenges, and worksheets with answers.

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